When it comes to video game consoles, the Nintendo Switch is one of the best new innovations from the last decade. With the Nintendo Switch, you get a handheld and a home console in one, unless you have the Switch Lite, which is handheld only. Still, the Switch has a nice screen, is comfortable to play in handheld or docked with your TV, and there are a ton of amazing games in the library for it. You won't find a better time to get a Nintendo Switch or Switch Lite than right now during Black Friday .

This bundle from Walmart and Target is an excellent deal. You get a free copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, normally a $60 value, for free with a brand new Switch. You can choose between the Gray and Neon Joy-Cons.

The Nintendo Switch is one of our favorite consoles from the past decade. There's just something about having a console that you can play on your TV or take with you on-the-go anywhere, anytime.

Even though the Switch Lite is not actually capable of, well, switching, it's still a fantastic handheld that's great for younger kids or those who don't need or want to play their games on a TV screen. The Switch Lite can also work with additional pairs of Joy-Cons or Pro Controllers though, even though it comes with non-removable Joy-Cons.

With the Switch, there are hundreds of high quality games, such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which you'll be getting for free with the bundle at Walmart and Target. You will also be able to play other fantastic first-party games, such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Super Mario Odyssey, and Pokémon Sword and Shield.

You will also be able to play a ton of great ports and other third-party games as well, such as Diablo 3: Eternal Collection, Hollow Knight, Tales of Vesperia, Devil May Cry 1 and 2, Monster Hunter Generations, and much more. No matter what games you're into, you're bound to find something you'll enjoy in the Switch's large game library, and it continues to grow strong every week!

There are also plenty of multiplayer games to check out on the Switch, so you and your friends can play together or compete with one another. No matter how you choose to play, the Nintendo Switch is a great console for you and the entire family this holiday season. And the best time to get it for less is on Black Friday, so make sure to act fast for the best deal!

