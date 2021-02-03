As reported by 9to5Mac, YouTube will soon drop support for the 3rd generation Apple TV and earlier. Customers who wish to continue watching YouTube on those models will need to AirPlay videos from their iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

According to the report, the change will only affect models older than the 4th generation Apple TV (commonly known as the Apple TV HD). The Apple TV 4K will also, of course, continue to support the YouTube app.

The change doesn't affect the two Apple TV boxes currently being sold today. Apple TV HD (fourth generation) and Apple TV 4K (fifth generation), the two models that run tvOS and have a built-in App Store, will continue to have supported YouTube apps. Rather, the AirPlay requirement for playback is coming to third-generation Apple TV streaming boxes that were first introduced in 2012.

9to5Mac reader provided the outlet with the messaging currently being displayed to users with a 3rd generation Apple TV:

Starting early March, the YouTube app will no longer be available on Apple TV (3rd generation). You can still watch YouTube on Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, iPhone, or iPad. With AirPlay, you can also stream YouTube from your iOS device directly to any Apple TV (3rd generation or later).

3rd generation Apple TV owners can, of course, upgrade to the Apple TV HD or Apple TV 4K in order to continue watching YouTube directly. The app is also available on most Smart TVs, streaming boxes or sticks, and gaming consoles.