Given all of this attention to Mario classics and simple goodies, I fully expect Nintendo to release ports and collectibles for some of Zelda's greatest games. Maybe a collection that includes both Wind Waker HD and Twilight Princess HD or some more Zelda amiibo. I'd probably die of happiness right on the spot if they announced a full Switch remake for Ocarina of Time or Majora's Mask, but I'm not holding my breath for that since they recently remade those games for 3DS. However, it wouldn't be out of the question for those two titles to at least get ported to Switch. Of course, I fully expect there to be some tangible Zelda collectibles as well. We saw Nintendo announce a set of Mario collectible pins for the plumber's 35th anniversary, so it really wouldn't be out of the question to see a similar Zelda pin set as well. It's possible that more plushies, toys, and wall art could also make their way into stores to celebrate Zelda's 35th anniversary. I'd personally love to get another Link figurine for my office. Please Nintendo, make it so. But above all, there's one thing I really want Nintendo to do for Zelda's 35th anniversary. The Legend of Zelda 35th Anniversary: I'll tell you what I want, what I really really want

The absolute perfect way for Nintendo to celebrate Zelda's 35th would be by giving us a release date for Breath of the Wild 2. At the very minimum, I'd hope that we at least get another teaser trailer for the sequel. Afterall, it's been a long time since E3 2019 when the first teaser took our breath away. On top of that, it has been almost four years since The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild released on Nintendo Switch. Crazy right? Considering that the sequel was announced in 2019 it's possible that the anticipated game is far enough along that it could release this year. This is especially true given that the developers are able to reuse many of the same assets and work within the same game engine as the first game, so it potentially wouldn't take as long to create. I can't wait to see what Nintendo has cooked up for The Legend of Zelda's 35th Anniversary. We'll be sure to update when we learn exactly what the gaming company is doing to celebrate. The Legend of Zelda 35th Anniversary Are you excited for Zelda's 35th Anniversary? Is there anything you're hoping that Nintendo does to celebrate? Tell us about it in the comments below.