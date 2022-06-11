While this latest update to Zen Pinball Party does include "general improvements" and a fix for a graphical issue relating to the Adventure Land table, the star of the show is undoubtedly that new Junk Yard table. Developer Zen Studios says that players with this update can "sneak in and rummage through Crazy Bob's Cosmic Salvage" and then "collect junk and pick up fireworks to build your flying jalopy!"

Zen Pinball Party, a popular iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV game that allows people to play digital versions of their favorite pinball tables, has added a new one to the mix. Gamers can now play the Junk Yard table as part of a new update to the game, available in the App Store now.

I'm also told that this update includes the ability to play in landscape mode on iPad for the first time, although the App Store update notes don't make any mention of that at the time of writing.

As for the base Zen Pinball Party game, there's a lot to enjoy including tables based on some of the biggest franchises in the world from DreamWorks Animation and Hasbro.

Zen Pinball Party delivers the ultimate pinball experience with carefully crafted tables that are inspired by some of the biggest brands from DreamWorks Animation and Hasbro, as well as popular pinball classic themes. Players will challenge their friends and family for the highest score on fun and unique tables featuring DreamWork Animation's Trolls, Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon, Hasbro's My Little Pony, Williams' Theatre of Magic, Attack from Mars, and much more. Players can also jump into the competition with real-time online matches that pit their pinball skills against opponents all around the world.

What's more, because Zen Pinball Party is an Apple Arcade game, it'll come completely free of ads and in-app purchases. You'll need to pay the $4.99 per month subscription, of course, but Apple Arcade is also offered as part of the Apple One subscription bundle, too.

