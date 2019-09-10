Apple has announced a brand new version of its entry-level iPad. The new tablet replaces the 9.7-inch iPad from early 2018, though this one packs a larger screen, while retaining Apple Pencil support.

Here's everything you need to know about Apple's 2019 iPad.

What's up with this iPad?

This iPad replaces the 2018 iPad, and has a larger 10.2-inch display. It's got an Apple A10 system-on-a-chip. It also has a Smart Connector, so it supports accessories with Smart Connector compatibility.

Is the 9.7-inch iPad going away?

Yes. The sixth-generation, 9.7-inch iPad appears to have been discontinued.

Which version of the Apple Pencil does it support?

The seventh-generation iPad supports the first-generation Apple Pencil.

Does the iPad support the Smart Keyboard?

Yes, the new iPad supports the Smart Keyboard. Thanks to the inclusion of the Smart Connector.

What colors will the iPad come in?

You can get the 10.2-inch iPad in Space Gray, silver, and gold.

What storage options are there?

You can choose between 32GB and 128GB of storage.

When will the iPad be available?

You can pre-order the new iPad today, and it will ship on September 30.

How much will the new iPad cost?

The seventh-generation iPad starts at $329 for 32GB, or $299 for education customers. The 128GB Wi-Fi model costs $429, with an additional $130 tacked on to the price of either model if you want cellular connectivity.