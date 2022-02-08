What you need to know
- The 2022 Oscars will take place in March.
- Apple has picked up six nominations.
- CODA and The Tragedy of Macbeth shared three each, including one for best picture.
Apple has scooped six nominations for the 2022 Oscars, split three apiece between CODA and The Tragedy of Macbeth.
The hit Apple TV+ titles have been nominated for several awards, as follows:
CODA * Best Picture * Best Supporting Actor (Troy Kotsur) * Best Adapted Screenplay (Siân Heder)
The Tragedy of Macbeth * Best Lead Actor (Denzel Washington * Best Cinematography (Bruno Delbonnel) * Best Production Design
Both are up against stiff competition in various categories, notably best picture which sees CODA up against Dune among others.
The winners will be announced at the awards on Sunday, March 27 at 8 pm ET.
Apple continues to invest in its slate of original content for TV+ and is constantly adding new titles, recently announcing a new dark comedy series Roar. From Friday:
The new dark comedy series "Roar" finally got its release date.
In a press release from earlier today, Apple's streaming service announced that "Roar," a new dark comedy series, will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 15.
The series, which stars Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Issa Rae, Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart, and Kara Hayward, paints an "insightful, poignant and sometimes hilarious portrait of what it means to be a woman today."
Apple TV+ is available on all of Apple's best iPhones, iPads, Macs, and the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.
