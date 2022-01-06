It's fair to say that AirPods Max are the best headphones that Apple makes right now and today is your day if you have been waiting for a stellar deal. Priced at just $399.99 for Amazon Prime members, this Woot deal isn't to be ignored.

The deal itself is good on the pink flavor of AirPods Max which, if we're being honest with ourselves, might just be the best color on offer. If you like to stand out from a crowd this is one pair of headphones that will do exactly that!

It isn't all about looks here, either. Featuring active noise cancelation technology paired with the stunning Transparency mode, these headphones have everything you need whether sitting in a noisy office or walking the busy streets. Apple even added support for Dolby Atmos along the way, too.

Today's best AirPods Max deal

Beyond that ANC, AirPods Max buyers can look forward to support for spatial audio as well as instant device pairing and switching thanks to that Apple magic — otherwise known as the H1 chip. Battery life runs to around 20 hours per charge, while a five-minute top-up gets you an additional 90 minutes of listening time.

This AirPods Max deal is only going to hang around until stocks run dry and there's no telling how long that will be. If a pair of bargain AirPods Max was on your shopping list this new year, you just found 'em!