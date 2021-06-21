Looking for a new 4K monitor? Good news, as BenQ has its amazing 32-inch 4K "EW2389U" on sale for just $599.99 as part of Amazon's big Prime Day sale.
The display from BenQ features a resolution of 3840x2160, making it a 4K IPS display, and has a 16:9 aspect ratio, a 95% DCI-P3 color accuracy, and a 60hz refresh rate which means this monitor is great for content consumption and creation. It even has built-in 2W stereo speakers and a 5W subwoofer for a full audio experience.
The display supports HDRi for customized color performance, detailed contrast, and great image clarity. There's also a built-in sensor for ambient light and auto-screen brightness. There's also a bundled remote, so you can use it as a TV if you really want.
The monitor is a great 25% off for Prime Day, which means it now costs just $599.99.
It would be great as a monitor for Windows or Mac, as well as an external display for your smartphone or tablet. At 25% off, you just can't go wrong with this monitor. It has all the bells and whistles you'd expect at $599, plus a speaker system that seems almost unwelcome on a monitor of this sort. Nevertheless, we love it, and we think it would be a shame to pass up such a deal.
In our sister site Windows Central's BenQ EW3280U review, they came away super impressed with its overall quality. The picture quality, enhanced by BenQ's HDRi modes, looks phenomenal for everything from browsing the web to playing games. In addition, the sound from the built-in speakers goes against what we've come to expect from monitor speakers and sounds amazing.
