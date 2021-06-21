Looking for a new 4K monitor? Good news, as BenQ has its amazing 32-inch 4K "EW2389U" on sale for just $599.99 as part of Amazon's big Prime Day sale.

The display from BenQ features a resolution of 3840x2160, making it a 4K IPS display, and has a 16:9 aspect ratio, a 95% DCI-P3 color accuracy, and a 60hz refresh rate which means this monitor is great for content consumption and creation. It even has built-in 2W stereo speakers and a 5W subwoofer for a full audio experience.

The display supports HDRi for customized color performance, detailed contrast, and great image clarity. There's also a built-in sensor for ambient light and auto-screen brightness. There's also a bundled remote, so you can use it as a TV if you really want.

The monitor is a great 25% off for Prime Day, which means it now costs just $599.99.