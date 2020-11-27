Two of the most popular game series in recent years are now on sale for Black Friday. Exploding Kittens, Cards Against Humanity, and other games are up to 50% off for a limited time. Snap them up now for gifts or yourself to play during the long winter months ahead. Here are just three of the many deals now worth checking out.
Kitty-powered
Exploding Kittens Card Game - Party Pack for Up to 10 Players
Kid-friendly
The Party Pack is the same family-friendly party game as Exploding Kittens but now for up to 10 players! Double the players, double the strategery!
Exploding Kittens isn't for everyone unless you're buying this party pack. For those 7-years-old and up, this Game of the Year award winner is the perfect holiday gift. In this highly-strategic version of Russian roulette, players draw cards until someone gets an Exploding Kitten, at which point they explode, they are dead, and they are out of the game unless that player has a Defuse card. These cards calm the volatile kittens with things like laser pointers, belly rubs, and catnip sandwiches. All of the other deck cards are used to move, mitigate, or avoid the Exploding Kittens.
Who did it?
Hunt A Killer The Moon Summit Mystery
World's No. 1 murder mystery company
Available without a Hunt A Killer subscription, this special edition offers a limited collector box set. It includes six boxes or episodes for one-to-six players.
The Moon Summit Mystery story is about a graduate student found dead during an expedition in Alaska. However, his death is blamed on local wildlife, suspicious discrepancies at the scene point to foul play. For players ages 14 and up, this murder mystery can provide up to 15 hours of gameplay. The game is from the creators of the newly released 2020 Hunt A Killer Death at a Dive Bar Game.
In total, this Amazon exclusive offers 190 cards, 150 white, 40 black, to provide hours of extra fun. If you haven't done so, purchase the original game also to maximize the fun. That version contains 500 white cards and 100 black cards for maximum replayability.
Black Friday is a great time to find deals on pretty much everything for yourself or as a gift. Be sure to check out the Apple Black Friday dealsthat will run between now and Cyber Monday, November 30. Our Black Friday headquarters is another play to visit to find discounts.
