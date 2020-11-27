Two of the most popular game series in recent years are now on sale for Black Friday. Exploding Kittens, Cards Against Humanity, and other games are up to 50% off for a limited time. Snap them up now for gifts or yourself to play during the long winter months ahead. Here are just three of the many deals now worth checking out.

Exploding Kittens isn't for everyone unless you're buying this party pack. For those 7-years-old and up, this Game of the Year award winner is the perfect holiday gift. In this highly-strategic version of Russian roulette, players draw cards until someone gets an Exploding Kitten, at which point they explode, they are dead, and they are out of the game unless that player has a Defuse card. These cards calm the volatile kittens with things like laser pointers, belly rubs, and catnip sandwiches. All of the other deck cards are used to move, mitigate, or avoid the Exploding Kittens.

Who did it? Hunt A Killer The Moon Summit Mystery World's No. 1 murder mystery company Available without a Hunt A Killer subscription, this special edition offers a limited collector box set. It includes six boxes or episodes for one-to-six players. $126 at Amazon

The Moon Summit Mystery story is about a graduate student found dead during an expedition in Alaska. However, his death is blamed on local wildlife, suspicious discrepancies at the scene point to foul play. For players ages 14 and up, this murder mystery can provide up to 15 hours of gameplay. The game is from the creators of the newly released 2020 Hunt A Killer Death at a Dive Bar Game.