What you need to know
- A new report claims that 62% of Apple TV+ viewers are still getting the service for free.
- A worrying 29% say they won't pay when their trial is up.
Apple TV+ recently saw its free trial extended again which is great news for customers and viewer numbers, but there's a problem – people just aren't going to pay once that trial comes to a close.
That's according to new numbers shared by MoffettNathan's Q4 2020 SVOD Tracker and Variety. In fact, 62% of Apple TV+ subscribers are still getting their content free of charge, while a massive 29% say that they have no intention of paying for Apple TV+ once their trial comes to an end.
While Apple doesn't say how many subscribers it has, it clearly knows that there's a problem here. Extending the free trial shows as much, with the presumption being that the company wants to get more content onto the service before people's deals end. But as Variety points out, it still has some way to go before it can compete with the likes of Netflix and Disney.
A big issue for Apple TV Plus is its very limited content lineup, compared with the thousands of titles available on other SVOD services. Currently, Apple TV Plus offers a total of 55 originals (11 drama series, six comedy series, 13 nonfiction series, 11 films and 14 family series and specials). Those include breakouts like "The Morning Show" and "Ted Lasso," but in terms of sheer tonnage, Apple TV Plus is far below the rest of the SVOD field.
Still, Apple has some big hitters working on Apple TV+ content right now with more presumably in the works that we don't know about yet.
Apple TV+ is a $4.99 per month subscription for those who aren't in on a trial at the moment. It's also available as part of the Apple One bundle, too.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
New MacBook Air may arrive this year, huge MacBook Pro feature returning
A new report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that Apple's New MacBook Air could debut in the second half of 2021. Gurman also states that the new MacBook Pro will feature an SD slot.
iPhone 12 mini demand squashed by pandemic, 12 Pro thrives
New reports from Digitimes note that suppliers have seen a slowdown in orders for the iPhone 12 mini due to struggling sales during the pandemic. Foxconn has reportedly obtained extra iPhone 12 Pro orders thanks to more demand, however.
iOS 15 will reportedly ditch the original iPhone SE and iPhone 6S
Apple's iOS 15 launch, expected in September, will reportedly kill off a number of iPhones and iPads.
Pick the perfect case for your iPhone SE (2020)
The newest iPhone on the market deserves a durable case for the ultimate protection. Here are some of our favorite iPhone SE (2020) cases.