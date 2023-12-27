A beloved iPhone accessory could be getting a USB-C redesign next year — MagSafe battery pack could return after being removed from the Apple store this year
Playing it safe.
After being removed from the Apple Store this September, The Apple MagSafe battery pack could finally make a return, but with a new USB-C twist.
Originally spotted by PatentyApple, under a patent that has been granted, a new battery pack with USB-C integration has been found. It has two USB-C ports on the top of the device, as opposed to the one Lightning port you could find on the bottom of the previous MagSafe battery pack.
In our four-star Apple MagSafe battery pack review we criticized its cost and capacity but loved its reverse wireless charging integration, compact size, and Qi compatibility. It is quintessential Apple, with a great sleek design and nice look, whilst losing out a little on pure utility. The new redesign does not have a confirmed capacity yet but the two ports on the top suggest it could be used to charge multiple devices at the same time. As it is a granted patent, it has had enough research to justify the time spent on it but is not guaranteed to be produced. Apple will have thousands of patents for devices it will never release.
Tough competition – iMore’s take
Since the launch of the MagSafe battery pack, and even since it was taken off shelves in September, we have seen a bevy of excellent replacements like the ESR HaloLock Kickstand power bank and the Ugreen foldable kickstand magnetic battery pack. Compared to the Lightning Apple Magsafe battery pack, they have over five times the capacity but cost almost the same price. The market for battery packs has changed and the official Apple battery pack has to change with it.
The battery pack does benefit from this smaller capacity by having a smaller frame but it’s worth the marginally greater size for a much better battery. For the USB-C model to really impress me, it’s going to have to do a bit more than just have USB-C. For my iPhone 15 Pro Max, the best iPhone right now, I want a battery pack that is strong enough to fully charge my device. Hopefully, a bigger capacity and some smart tech will convince me to try it if it goes to market.
More from iMore
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
James is a staff writer and general Jack of all trades at iMore. With news, features, reviews, and guides under his belt, he has always liked Apple for its unique branding and distinctive style. Originally buying a Macbook for music and video production, he has since gone on to join the Apple ecosystem with as many devices as he can fit on his person.
With a degree in Law and Media and being a little too young to move onto the next step of his law career, James started writing from his bedroom about games, movies, tech, and anything else he could think of. Within months, this turned into a fully-fledged career as a freelance journalist. Before joining iMore, he was a staff writer at Gfinity and saw himself published at sites like TechRadar, NME, and Eurogamer.
As his extensive portfolio implies, James was predominantly a games journalist before joining iMore and brings with him a unique perspective on Apple itself. When not working, he is trying to catch up with the movies and albums of the year, as well as finally finishing the Yakuza series. If you like Midwest emo music or pretentious indie games that will make you cry, he’ll talk your ear off.