A beloved iPhone accessory could be getting a USB-C redesign next year — MagSafe battery pack could return after being removed from the Apple store this year

After being removed from the Apple Store this September, The Apple MagSafe battery pack could finally make a return, but with a new USB-C twist.

Originally spotted by PatentyApple , under a patent that has been granted, a new battery pack with USB-C integration has been found. It has two USB-C ports on the top of the device, as opposed to the one Lightning port you could find on the bottom of the previous MagSafe battery pack.

In our four-star Apple MagSafe battery pack review we criticized its cost and capacity but loved its reverse wireless charging integration, compact size, and Qi compatibility. It is quintessential Apple, with a great sleek design and nice look, whilst losing out a little on pure utility. The new redesign does not have a confirmed capacity yet but the two ports on the top suggest it could be used to charge multiple devices at the same time. As it is a granted patent, it has had enough research to justify the time spent on it but is not guaranteed to be produced. Apple will have thousands of patents for devices it will never release.

Tough competition – iMore’s take

Since the launch of the MagSafe battery pack, and even since it was taken off shelves in September, we have seen a bevy of excellent replacements like the ESR HaloLock Kickstand power bank and the Ugreen foldable kickstand magnetic battery pack . Compared to the Lightning Apple Magsafe battery pack, they have over five times the capacity but cost almost the same price. The market for battery packs has changed and the official Apple battery pack has to change with it.

The battery pack does benefit from this smaller capacity by having a smaller frame but it’s worth the marginally greater size for a much better battery. For the USB-C model to really impress me, it’s going to have to do a bit more than just have USB-C. For my iPhone 15 Pro Max, the best iPhone right now, I want a battery pack that is strong enough to fully charge my device. Hopefully, a bigger capacity and some smart tech will convince me to try it if it goes to market.