Apple releases surprise special edition Stüssy Beats Studio Pro you should probably avoid
That's an expensive pair of bad headphones.
Apple has this week unveiled a new Beats x Stüssy collab that brings the fashion brand to its Beats Studio Pro headphones. The special edition will cost $349.99, and will be available worldwide on Friday, December 15.
It's the second time the pair have collaborated, after releasing a Beats Pill back in 2022. As reported by HypeBeast, the new Beats x Stüssy feature "a design color scheme that pulls from urethane skateboard wheels alongside materials like fiberglass and resin," "warm beige and deep gray hues", and a Stüssy logo across the band and inside the ear cups.
Given that our Beats Studio Pro review landed a meager 2.5 stars in our review, these headphones are sadly nothing but a fashion statement, and one best avoided by all-but the most dedicated of Stüssy devotees, if such people exist, that is.
Beats Studio Pro - buy them at the right price
These Stüssy Beats Studio Pro are $349, as mentioned, which makes these headphones intolerably bad for the price. The only time we've recommended them is at their usual sale price of $169, where they make much more sense. Right now you can score a brand new pair with a much plainer design for 49% off, $179 instead of $349. That means that if you pick up the special edition, you're essentially paying $170 for a Stüssy logo that doesn't even look that good. There are definitely better headphone options out there in the price bracket, but if you're heart set on a pair of Beats Studio Pro, do yourself a favor and buy these ones.
Beats Studio Pro |
$349.99 $179.99 at Amazon
Save more than half the MSRP off of the Beats Studio Pro and get a lot of the benefits of AirPods for under $180.
Price check: $179.99 at Best Buy | $179.99 at Target
More from iMore
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Stephen Warwick has written about Apple for five years at iMore and previously elsewhere. He covers all of iMore's latest breaking news regarding all of Apple's products and services, both hardware and software. Stephen has interviewed industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. He also specializes in curating and reviewing audio hardware and has experience beyond journalism in sound engineering, production, and design.
Before becoming a writer Stephen studied Ancient History at University and also worked at Apple for more than two years. Stephen is also a host on the iMore show, a weekly podcast recorded live that discusses the latest in breaking Apple news, as well as featuring fun trivia about all things Apple. Follow him on Twitter @stephenwarwick9