The newest Beats Studio Pro are $169 thanks to Black Friday

While Beats' new Studio Pro headphones don't offer much in the way of upgrades over the old model, they're still the best Beats over-ear headphones you can buy from the company, and at a hefty discount, they're a potent choice for anyone who wants some headphones for working out, commuting, and more.

If you head on over to Amazon the retailer is offering the $349.99 headphones for just $169.99 - a steep, steep discount. The new ones come with USB-C, noise-canceling, and a transparency mode.

While we awarded the Beats Studio Pro 2.5 stars in our review, much of that was down to them lacking anything to really set them apart from the older Beats Studio3.

At this price, though, it's hard to argue with what's on offer - and they offer USB-C, something Apple's own AirPods Max can't match just yet.

Over 50% off Beats Studio Pro

The Beats Studio Pro are an excellent alternative to AirPods, and while not a lot has changed from the Studio 3s, I still think they're a pretty good-looking pair of headphones.

Handily, this deal includes Black, Sandstone, Deep Brown, and Navy colorways, too.