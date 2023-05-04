Ford stands by CarPlay despite General Motors opting to leave

Ford CEO Jim Farley has said that Ford Motors will continue to use Apple CarPlay despite other car manufacturers opting to phase out support.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Farlay said, "70 percent of our Ford customers in the U.S. are Apple customers. Why would I go to an Apple customer and say good luck?"

This comes a month after General Motors, the U.S biggest carmaker, decided to stop supporting CarPlay and Android Audio with newly produced electric vehicles, starting with the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer.

General Motors has decided to work alongside Google to create "built-in infotainment systems," which would allow the car manufacturer to control the content within its vehicles.

Farley doesn't believe that there is a reason to control the content of car owners. He told WSJ, "In terms of content, we kind of lost that battle 10 years ago. So like get real with it, because you're not going to make a ton of money on content inside the vehicle. It's gonna be safety, security, partial autonomy, and productivity in our eyes. So that relationship for content is between you, The Wall Street Journal, and the customer. I don't want to get in the middle of that, but Tesla and other companies believe differently. They want to have complete control over the interior experience."

Ford CEO @jimfarley98 says he’s sticking with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and his reason makes A LOT of sense https://t.co/0ZEvV5icyDMay 3, 2023 See more

What's next for CarPlay?

With WWDC 2023 right around the corner on June 5, we expect to see new information on the next generation of CarPlay, first introduced last year at WWDC 2022.

Apple said then that the first vehicles to receive the next-gen upgrade would release in late 2023 from manufacturers including Acura, Audi, Ford, Honda, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Porsche, Volvo, and others. So we don't have long to wait to see what Apple brings to the table in response to losing the faith of General Motors.