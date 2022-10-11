Get Bose's signature sound with this incredible Bluetooth speaker deal

This Bose SoundLink Revolve+ portable Bluetooth speaker is the perfect speaker for indoor and outdoor use. Boasting great sound quality and long battery life, the Revolve+ (Series II) is currently just $229 at Amazon instead of $329, it's lowest-ever price.

This deal will be live for the next day or so and applies to both colors of the speaker, so move fast!

Portable speaker goodness.

Connect with Bluetooth or an aux cable to either your smartphone, tablet, or laptop for portable sound on the go with the Bose SoundLink Revolve+. It's 360-degree sound makes it easy to hear your audio no matter where you decided to plop it down.

Bose is a solid, reputable brand for audio accessories, including headphones and speakers. Its products will often be more expensive than other brands, but you're paying for quality and unique features. Luckily, today Amazon has grace us with a much cheaper price on one of the best sounding Bluetooth speaker on the market.

The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ gets its name because it delivers 360-degree sound for constant uniform coverage, the plus also boasts some big sound improvements over the previous model and better battery life too. It's good for 17 hours of playback and can be charged by Micro-USB.

It is also dust and water-resistant (IP55), so it can handle a bit of dirt and splashes from the outdoors if you want to use it by the pool. It also has a built-in microphone that can be used with Alexa. The Revolve+ has a range of about nine meters.

Like the HomePod they can also be used in stereo as a pair or simply linked up in party mode to provide sound to multiple rooms. All of this is controlled through the handy Bose Connect app.