My favorite Logitech wireless mouse for my MacBook is $30 off at Amazon

A good mouse is one of those things that is an absolute must — and the MX Master 2s from Logitech is one of the best. Yes, it may have been recently been superseded by a new model, but the 2s is my mouse of choice and with the savings available over at Amazon at the moment, it is well worth the investment. There's a nice $30 discount on the mouse right now, and while it may not be its lowest price, it's still an excellent opportunity to take the plunge.

Logitech MX Master 2s $30 off

(opens in new tab) Logitech MX Master 2s | $99 $69 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Logitech MX Master 2s is no longer the newest mouse on the block, but it's features are still pretty special. Either way, this current price over at Amazon isn't the lowest its ever been, but its still a very good saving, and cheapest you'll find it right now.

I use a mouse a lot — when I'm not typing, I'm a-mousing. It was, therefore, paramount that I get the mouse choice right — and the right mouse I did choose. My Logitech MX Master 2s has moused along for the last few months, with nary a reliability issue in sight.

I love the shape of the thing . It's a svelte, curvaceous beast with a lovely sculpted silhouette that's perfect for my short fingers. There are buttons galore (that can be reprogrammed using Logitech's software) that click with deliberately different clicks and clacks, and then there's the icing on the mouse-cake: the scroll wheel.

Buttery smooth and sumptuous to the touch, it's a fiddler's paradise. Scroll normally, and it subtly ratchets through a page with a pleasing click. Scroll more vigorously, and it smoothens out into a single spinning wheel, continuing long after you've finished scrolling with some lovely momentum. If you'd rather just the long smooth scroll, there's a lock button behind the wheel that fully unlocks the scroll giving you smooth continuous scrolling for days. Lovely.

What's not so lovely is the surface coating. It feels nice to the touch, but it marks at a moment's notice. You can tell exactly where my finger sits on the left mouse button for example, and the mouse's rump has started to discolor where my palm rests. There's also USB micro rather than USB C in the charging port, and the little USB dongle that comes in the box has nowhere to be stored on the mouse, so it has been promptly lost to a draw somewhere.

Everything else about my mouse, however, I love — and at the price you'll find it over at Amazon at the moment, I really think it's a no-brainer.

