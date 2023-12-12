Nomad debuts 3-in-1 MagSafe stand that's every bit as premium as the iPhone it charges

The question of which is the best wireless charger for multiple devices in 2023 just got trickier, as popular iPhone accessory maker Nomad has today announced its own 3-in-1 iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods charging station, the Stand One Max.

The new stand is a Made for iPhone certified MagSafe charger that delivers 15W of charging to your iPhone, as well as fast-charging for your Apple Watch and wireless charging for your AirPods. Available now from Nomad, it comes in two colors, carbide and silver, and costs a cool $180, not including the 30W adapter you need to get the most out of it.

The cost is mostly down to its premium design. The Stand One Max is a combination of solid metal and glass which suggests a highly premium fit and finish. While it doesn't come with a power adapter it does come with a nylon braided 2m USB-C cable which can be used with an existing adapter you might have. Just remember, if it's not powerful enough you won't get the most out of the stand. Nomad says "We believe that many people already own multiple power adapters and that providing additional units creates unnecessary waste," and says excluding adapters means packaging can be smaller and lighter, reducing the carbon footprint of its shipping operation.

A saturated market

At first glance the Nomad looks very impressive, but this is a very saturated market and 3-in-1 charging solutions like this are a dime a dozen. However, this is certainly one of the most premium offerings in the sector that we've seen, so we'll definitely be looking to get hands on with to test it out and give you our thoughts.

If you don't want to wait for our review, this is perfect for any Apple Watch right up to the Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, as well as all of Apple's best iPhones including the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. The only drawback is that iOS 17's StandBy mode won't work if you're charging an Apple Watch at the same time, as the watch will obstruct you when you try to put your phone on the charging mount in landscape mode.