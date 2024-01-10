Satechi's CES 2024 continues with new Mac laptop and desktop accessories for charging, adding more ports, and more

Satechi has been making some of the best Mac hubs and accessories for some time so it's no surprise that the company has used CES 2024 to share a couple of products, one completely fresh and one updated.

Between the two new products Mac owners should be able to find something to do what they need, with one of them being specifically designed for the Mac Studio and Mac mini, adding more ports and storage options to Apple's miniature computers.

The second device is a new Pro version of the existing Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub that launched last year, with a newly updated model gaining features designed to make it a better option for people with more advanced needs and bigger laptops that require more power.

Upgraded Stand & Hub

(Image credit: Satechi)

The upgraded Stand & Hub is designed for the Mac Studio and Mac mini and sits beneath it in a stacked configuration, just like the previous model. Where the new version differs is an upgraded SSD enclosure that allows for faster data transfer and an increased storage capacity thanks to USB-C Gen 2 tech.

"Driven by Gen 2 USB-C technology, the USB-C 3.1 and USB-A 3.1 ports allow users to transfer files, photos, and videos twice as fast with speeds up to 10Gbps," Satechi's press release reads. "The SSD feature can also quickly and easily complete Time Machine backups on Macs, ensuring all valuable information is securely saved."

Alongside the new storage upgrade, the Stand & Hub includes a USB-C 3.1 port, USB-A 3.1 port, two USB-A 3.0 ports, micro/SD card readers, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

In terms of pricing, the new Stand & Hub sells for $99.99 but you can save 20% by entering the code CES20 at checkout.

Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub Pro

Perhaps the more interesting of the two announcements is the all-new Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub Pro, a device that can be used with desktop and laptop Macs when people need to add more ports. Where this model is upgraded over the non-Pro version that's already on sale is the addition of a more powerful charger, allowing for an increased 96W of throughput to a laptop — a big increase over the previous 60W that was offered.

Beyond the power situation, the hub offers plenty in the way of connectivity thanks to its Thunderbolt 4 connection. Options include three Thunderbolt 4 downstream ports with 40Gbps support and the ability to connect up to six devices via daisy chaining. There's also a USB-A port if you need it.

This all means that you can connect multiple monitors via this hub alone, including one at up to 8K and 60Hz.

Looking to add this Thunderbolt dock to your setup? It'd normally cost around $199.99 but if you place an order and enter the code CES20 today you'll save 20% which makes the price much more palatable.

Both of these Mac accessories are available today and come after the company also announced two new iPhone chargers. One can charge an Apple Watch, AirPods, and that iPhone while the other can charge AirPods and an iPhone at the same time. Both are Qi2-compatible which is pretty great, and you can fold them both down into a small footprint to make them perfect for traveling, too.

With CES still only mid-week we can expect yet more announcements over the coming days and who knows what wonders the show still has to share?