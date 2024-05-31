Satechi's new Thunderbolt 4 Dock is a dream companion for your MacBook

There are an awful lot of MacBook docks out there, but Satechi has been putting out some of the finest for years.

The company has been packing plenty of ports into small packages for years, but it may just have outdone itself with the Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station that's geared toward 'Pro' level users.

It doesn't come cheap at $299.99 but has everything you could need for your MacBook Pro or MacBook Air, including support for up to 8K displays.

(Image credit: Satechi)

Any port in a storm

The new dock has a Thunderbolt 4 upstream port, three Thunderbolt 4 downstream ports (USB-C), and a pair of USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports.

There are then two HDMI ports, ethernet, an SD card slot, audio jack, and power. In fact, you can hook up your iPhone, Apple Watch, and Mac at the same time and charge them simultaneously.

The Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Dock will also let you drive an 8K display at 60Hz with your MacBook, or up to 4K at 60Hz on four separate displays.

Will it be overkill for most people? Potentially, yes, but it's still impressive to have so much included in such a small footprint. Don't forget, though, that your mileage may vary based on which MacBook you use since some can only run additional monitors while in clamshell (closed) mode.

Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Dock | $299 at Amazon This slick dock has ports upon ports, including support for up to four 4K displays as well as ethernet, USB, and more.