The Beats Powerbeats Pro are back to their lowest-ever price this Prime Day
$100 off!
The Beats Powerbeats Pro are the perfect earbud companion for anyone who likes to get a sweat on. These wireless earbuds are $100 off this Prime Day, taking them down to their lowest price ever during Amazon's shopping event.
With Apple's H1 chip and 9 hours of listening time, these Beats earbuds are perfect for anyone looking for a cheaper alternative to AirPods. You get sweat resistance and wing tips that fit snuggly in your ear so the earbuds stay in place during a hard workout.
If you're looking for other headphones or earbuds, like the AirPods Pro 2 or the AirPods Max, be sure to check out our best AirPods Prime Day deals to get the best offers around.
Save $100 on the Beats Powerbeats Pro
Beats Powerbeats Pro |
$249 $149 at Amazon
The lowest price ever for these sweat-resistant wireless earbuds that are perfect for the gym. You can pick the PowerBeats Pro up this Prime Day for $100 off at $149.
The Beats Powerbeats Pro are a great option for those looking for a reliable gym earbud, you won't find a better deal for them anywhere else, so if you're in the market, they are worth picking up now. As someone who doesn't need sweat resistance, I prefer the AirPods 2, which can be found for only $89 this Prime Day!
This Prime Day, we're looking for the best Apple Prime Day deals. Whether you're looking for a new pair of Beats or maybe even a MacBook, like the M1 MacBook Air, there is bound to be something for you this Prime Day.
Stay tuned to iMore throughout the event, as we'll be the best place to know when an Apple deal is live on Amazon or if competitors try to match the flash sale.
John-Anthony Disotto is the How To Editor of iMore, ensuring you can get the most from your Apple products and helping fix things when your technology isn’t behaving itself.
Living in Scotland, where he worked for Apple as a technician focused on iOS and iPhone repairs at the Genius Bar, John-Anthony has used the Apple ecosystem for over a decade and prides himself in his ability to complete his Apple Watch activity rings.
John-Anthony has previously worked in editorial for collectable TCG websites and graduated from The University of Strathclyde where he won the Scottish Student Journalism Award for Website of the Year as Editor-in-Chief of his university paper. He is also an avid film geek, having previously written film reviews and received the Edinburgh International Film Festival Student Critics award in 2019.
John-Anthony also loves to tinker with other non-Apple technology and enjoys playing around with game emulation and Linux on his Steam Deck.
In his spare time, John-Anthony can be found watching any sport under the sun from football to darts, taking the term “Lego house” far too literally as he runs out of space to display any more plastic bricks, or chilling on the couch with his French Bulldog, Kermit.