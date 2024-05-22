The Zens Office Charger Pro 3 is a well-made MagSafe charging stand that lacks some much-needed features to make it your go-to desk buddy

The Zens Office Charger Pro 3 is a great wireless charging stand that can simultaneously charge your iPhone, AirPods, and even your Apple Watch. Aimed at the office worker, the Office Charger Pro 3 does very little to stand out against its competition and, as such, is forgettable in a sea of 3-in-1 charging options. That said, it’s well crafted and sturdy — a viable option for anyone looking to up their charging game.

If you’re going to put a specific purpose directly in the name of your product, you better hope it’s better than everything else at that use case — particularly in a saturated market that sees new iPhone charging options crop up almost daily.

The Zens Office Charger Pro 3 wants to be THE wireless charging stand on your office desk. But does it do enough to take center stage in your office space?

Zens Office Charger Pro 3: Price and availability

The Zens Office Charger Pro 3 is available directly from the Zens website for $129.99 / £129.99 with free worldwide shipping. The charger is only available in black and is currently on backorder at a reduced price of $103.99 / £103.99. Zens also sells products on Amazon, but the Office Charger Pro 3 is currently unavailable on the world’s largest online retailer.

Purchasing the Office Charger Pro 3 directly from Zens gets you a 3-year warranty and is made from high-grade zinc alloy.

Zens Office Charger Pro 3: What’s good?

I’ve reviewed my fair share of wireless charging stands in the past, many of which are the best stands to charge both iPhone and Apple Watch. The Zens Office Charger Pro 3 has everything you’d want on paper, from a desk-centric charging stand including the ability to charge 3 devices wirelessly at once (iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods), the brand new Qi2 wireless charging technology that can output 15W of power to the best iPhones, a 45W power adapter with multiple plugs for different regions, and premium materials that make the stand feel sturdy and nice to look at when working all day.

In reality, it matches all of those expectations, the “Dutch design” as Zens calls it, is attractive and the charging speeds are exactly what you’d expect for a $100+ iPhone charging accessory. I found that StandBy mode on iOS 17 worked a treat while sitting at my desk and all charging elements were easy to access at all times. Alongside the aforementioned 15W Qi2 charger that’s compatible with the iPhone 12 and newer, the Office Charger Pro 3 has a 5W Apple Watch charger and a wireless charging pad for AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 3.

I really like the minimalist industrial design and the charger is sturdy enough with rubber pads on its base so that it doesn’t move around or wobble when you interact with your devices on it. It does exactly what you’d expect a product called the Office Charger Pro 3 to do: it charges your devices and looks good on your desk while doing it. But is that really enough?

Zens Office Charger Pro 3: What’s not so good?

Before I get into the features I feel the Zens Office Charger Pro 3 lacks, I want to reiterate that it’s a well-made charger that does everything you’d expect a 3-in-1 charger looking to rival the best MagSafe charging stands to do. That said, a product that wants to take that prime real estate on your desk needs specific things that I feel are missing from Zens’ solution.

Firstly, none of the charging elements are adjustable so the viewing angle always stays the same. At first, I didn’t think this would be too much of an issue as the angles on show are pretty reasonable for daily use, but as I used the charging stand more I couldn’t help but want more versatility. I found this a particular problem when using my standing desk as I’d have liked to tilt the Qi2 charger slightly to have a better viewing angle from above. I’m also not a big fan of the aesthetic when using an iPhone in StandBy mode as it covers the Apple Watch charging element making the Watch’s more streamlined clock view out of sight.

Another big omission, and something that plays into the name of the product, is the lack of external ports like a USB-C or USB-A to charge extra devices. I don’t usually expect this from any iPhone charging stands I review, but if you’re going to target the name of your product at an office worker then extra ports would make sense.

Finally, the lack of a USB-C port for powering the device is frustrating as anyone who works from home and at the office will need to lug around the power brick rather than use any USB-C charging brick they find lying around. This brings the lack of flexibility in the product into question as it definitely doesn’t fit into a bag easily with its awkward size and shape — a true office product in this day and age needs to be easy to transport around.

Zens Office Charger Pro 3: Competition

The Anker Cube is iMore’s best iPhone accessory 2023 with adjustable angles, an Apple Watch charger that’s retractable, and a beautifully compact design. It’s slightly more expensive than the Zens Office Charger Pro 3 coming in at $149,99/£139.99.

Belkin offers the BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1, one of the best iPhone and Apple Watch chargers. Although, it’s $150/£149.95 and doesn’t look quite as stylish, in my opinion.

And, of course, you could buy a MagSafe cable, an Apple Watch cable, and a wireless charger alongside a power brick, but that will set you back closer to the price tag of the Anker Cube than you realize, and it’ll look ugly doing so.

Zens Office Charger Pro 3: Should you buy it?

Buy the Zens Office Charger Pro 3 if…

You want a sturdy 3-in-1 charger

You want Qi2

You want to charge an iPhone, an Apple Watch, and AirPods at your desk

Don't buy the Zens Office Charger Pro 3 if…

You work from home and in an office

You want different viewing angles

You don’t own an Apple Watch

Zens Office Charger Pro 3: Verdict

The Zens Office Charger Pro 3 looks and feels premium. With an industrial design that stands out on any desk, it does everything you expect a 3-in-1 charger to do but ultimately it’s hindered by its name and lack of standout features.

Anyone who buys the Zens Office Charger Pro 3 won’t be disappointed, but the lack of adjustable viewing angles and no extra features for your desk make it a decent product in an ocean of competition. For this price, I can think of many other solutions that I’d rather have in my office and on my desk.