These MagSafe-compatible chargers will juice up your phone with more convenience for less

If you own an iPhone 12 or later, you can use MagSafe for charging purposes. Not surprisingly, there are a lot of MagSafe chargers on the market that come in various styles. Many of these chargers are on sale in the lead-up to Cyber Monday.

Below are three different MagSafe chargers for iPhone 14 and other compatible iPhones. These include IPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 12 mini.

It's charging time

(opens in new tab) Belkin Magnetic Wireless Charger | $34.99 $17.50 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Simple in its design, this low-cost wireless charger from Belkin is even more so right now. It includes a 20W USB-C power supply, which enables wireless charging of up to 7.5W. The Belkin Wireless Charger uses MagSafe technology to ensure perfect alignment.

(opens in new tab) Apple MagSafe Charger | $39 $29 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The original Apple MagSafe charger is the one you want when taking a no-nonsense approach to battery charging. The MagSafe Charger maintains compatibility with Qi charging, so it can be used to wirelessly charge your iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case, as you would with any Qi-certified charger.



(opens in new tab) Native Union Snap Magnetic Wireless Charger | $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Slim and sleek, this wireless charger provides an extended 3m range and a genuine leather strap to keep it tangle-free when not in use. It's designed with an ultra-thin aluminum case to elevate everyday charging and a non-slip silicone base that adds grip & prevents scratching.

Charging your iPhone is much easier with MagSafe. Find the accessory that matches your needs and style, and enjoy.

There are a lot of Apple devices on sale during Cyber Monday. As a starting point, check out our Cyber Monday page. Then take a look at this special iPhone 14 deal from Verizon. You'll be happy you did!