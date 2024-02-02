TORRAS 3-in-1 Charging Station with MagSafe review: Cool and cooling

Charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch together. The travel-friendly MagSafe charger has cooling elements to keep your iPhone from overheating. And the Apple Watch charger detaches for extra flexibility.

The TORRAS 3-in-1 Charging Station with MagSafe is a handy folding stand you can use to charge your best iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods anywhere, just plug it in and go. It comes with everything you need, including the charging cable and wall adapter for 15W MagSafe iPhone charging and 5W charging for your AirPods and Apple Watch. The Apple Watch charger detaches from the unit, so you can also use it plugged into a wall, your Mac, or a power bank.

TORRAS 3-in-1 Charging Station with MagSafe: Price and availability

TORRAS sells the 3-in-1 Charging Station with MagSafe on its own site as well as Amazon. It's currently selling for $130 at both sites; this is the retail price at TORRAS but a sale price (full price $160) at Amazon. Either way, the price puts it in a more premium category. White is the only color option. While it isn't a cheap choice amongst the 3-in-1 chargers, it's actually a decent value. It does come with everything included, including the charging cable and wall adapter. This charging station also has added benefits like the detachable Apple Watch charger and cooling mechanism for MagSafe.

TORRAS 3-in-1 Charging Station with MagSafe: Specs and features

The TORRAS 3-in-1 Charging Station with MagSafe charges your iPhone via MagSafe at 15W. Your AirPods and Apple Watch can charge at 5W. The five-foot (1.5-meter) USB-C to USB-C charging cable and 30W wall charger are included. I did find that my devices charged up fairly fast, even with all three charging at once.

TORRAS uses ChillWave technology to keep your iPhone at a chilly 66°F as it charges on the MagSafe ring. The purpose of this is to keep your battery from getting hot as it charges, which can decrease the long-term battery life of your device. I did find the cooling fan to be audible, which is actually kind of nice for sleeping. However, at my desk, I find the white noise it makes to be distracting (it makes me sleepy.) It isn't loud, but it's constant, which bugs me.

You can detach the Apple Watch charger from the charging station. It has a USB-C plug, so you can can plug it into any kind of USB-C charging port, such as your Mac, battery pack, or wall charger. The detached Apple Watch charger even has a handy lid that sticks magnetically to one end while charging and then fits over the USB-C to protect it when not in use.

TORRAS 3-in-1 Charging Station with MagSafe: Build and looks

White plastic is a certain aesthetic you either like or you don't. The TORRAS 3-in-1 Charging Station with MagSafe does feel solid and stable. It folds down flat and it's on the lighter side, which is great for travel.

Charge your iPhone vertically for FaceTime calls or horizontally for watching videos or using StandBy. The placement of the Apple Watch charger also allows for Nightstand Mode. The Apple Watch charger detaches, which is great for flexibility, but it also means you need to place your watch carefully. I accidentally jostled it during testing and the USB-C came out just slightly, so my Apple Watch wasn't charging when I thought it was.

You also need to be careful placing your AirPods. There's no magnet or divot for placement, so look for the light and listen for the pinging sound to ensure your AirPods are in the right spot. The MagSafe magnets are strong, so there's no issue charging your iPhone.

A long, green indicator light along the side lets you know your devices are charging. Politely, that light goes off after a few seconds, which is must for bedside charging.

TORRAS 3-in-1 Charging Station with MagSafe: Competition

A couple of other portable 3-in-1 charging stations in a similar price range that you might consider are the Alogic Matrix Ultimate charging stand and Anker's 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe charger. The Alogic one is modular, which allows you to mix and match it the way you like it. This one includes a battery pack for true wireless charging and it has the removable Apple Watch charger. The Anker charger folds entirely into a cool cube, and it's black rather than white for a different look.

TORRAS 3-in-1 Charging Station with MagSafe: Should you buy it?

You should buy one if… You want a foldable travel charger that charges three devices at once

You want a removable multi-use Apple Watch charger

You want a cooling mechanism for your MagSafe charger

You want to use StandBy on your iPhone

You shouldn't buy one if… Background humming sounds bother you

You tend to slap your devices onto chargers

TORRAS 3-in-1 Charging Station with MagSafe: Verdict

The TORRAS 3-in-1 Charging Station with MagSafe has some strong features to recommend it and some things to be aware of. It's a robust folding portable charger for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods (in a wireless charging case) all at once. You can use both StandBy and Nightstand Mode, but not both at the same time. The cooling mechanism keeps your MagSafe charger from overheating your iPhone while it charges, but it does have a soft constant electronic hum that may annoy some people.

The Apple Watch charger can be detached from the unit and used alone, plugged into any USB-C port. It's worth noting that you'll need to place your devices carefully, lest you accidentally pull the Apple Watch charger out slightly or put your AirPods in the wrong spot. That's not an issue for the iPhone, since the MagSafe magnets are powerful.