Having an LED light strip behind your TV or computer desk can work wonders not just for your eyesight but on the overall look and feel of your room, too. Right now, you can even score the Govee Smart Wi-Fi LED Strip Lights on sale at Amazon for just $29.99 when you use promo code 285UV8J3 during checkout. That saves you nearly $15 off its usual cost of $44, and it also beats the lowest price this kit has ever reached without a code before.

This Govee backlighting kit comes with two light strips measuring 16.4 feet long each, designed to be connected for a total length of 32.8 feet of lighting that you can control using your smartphone or with a voice assistant. Once the Govee Home App is downloaded to your phone or tablet, you can control your lighting from anywhere. Switch from millions of colors, set schedules for when you want the lights to turn on or off, and more. You'll even be able to ask Alexa or the Google Assistant to control the lights even quicker using a device like an Echo Dot speaker.

These strip lights can be cut down to size and have a 3M adhesive backing which makes them easy to stick onto nearly any surface. More than 1,100 customers have left reviews for this light strip kit on Amazon resulting in a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars.

