After testing the eufy X10 Pro, its huge discount for Prime Day has convinced me to buy the robot vacuum right now

After testing out eufy’s X10 Pro robot vacuum for the past week, it’s convinced me to finally get rid of the Henry Vacuum Cleaner I’ve owned for several years.

Vacuuming can be a frustrating experience. There’s always the risk of tripping over the power cord or the vacuum itself as you try to suck up that lone cobweb in the kitchen. Finding time to vacuum can also be a challenge, especially if you have a newborn son and an incredibly active dog like I do. Additionally, mopping rooms that have a tiled floor can be another boring chore, especially when you have to make sure that no one steps on it once you’re done so you don’t have to go back and mop up a lone dirty footprint.

Imagine my delight once I started testing eufy’s X10 Pro robot vacuum, and found that it took care of all of these chores with ease. Currently at a $200 discount on Amazon for $599.99 to mark the start of Prime Day , I’m already besotted by my experience with it.

Living with a robot vacuum is the future

eufy X10 Pro |$799 $599 at Amazon The X10 Pro is a fantastic robot vacuum cleaner that makes sure the floors in my home are fully cleaned every day. At $200 off for Prime Day, it’s a fantastic opportunity to have one of your own to save yourself the chore of vacuuming up yourself.

(Image credit: Future)

Using the eufy Clean app on my iPhone, I can schedule the X10 Pro to clean up certain parts of my home. I can ask it to vacuum, mop, or do both whenever I want. Already, it’s cleaned up far more dirt than my previous vacuum ever could. For example, the floor in the hallway now looks pristine every time I come home.

If you’ve been considering replacing your manual vacuum, you’ll be as surprised as I was once you fit in the X10 around your home. At $599 , it’s a fantastic price to take over the chores that most of us dread.