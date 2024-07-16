Amazon Prime Day’s best deals are from Amazon products and this smart doorbell deal proves it

Now that Prime Day is finally here, it can be easy to get lost in the ocean of deals on Amazon. Rather unsurprisingly, one of the very best out there is from Amazon itself — getting a top-notch smart video doorbell for half off.

The Ring video doorbell, one of the most popular doorbells right now, is available in an exclusive Prime Day Deal, and it’s a seriously good bit of tech for the price. If you are looking to vet potential visitors from the comfort of your couch, you can do that. If you just fancy checking up on your home while you are out, you can do that too. Whether you are just feeling a little lazy today and don’t want to get the door yourself or want to know if the package you’ve been waiting on has arrived while you are at the office, you can do both with ease.

If you buy a Ring video doorbell today, it will arrive tomorrow, ready to be set up for the weekend. Given the popularity, we can’t guarantee stocks will last during the entirety of Prime Day so if you’ve been waiting a while to pull the trigger on a smart doorbell, now is the best time to pick it up.

Who’s there?

Ring video doorbell | $99.99 $49.99 at Amazon With improved motion detection, easy installation, and HD video quality, the Ring video doorbell is a great bit of kit, capable of streaming a live video feed to your iPhone at any moment via the Ring app. With the app, you can get smart notifications, alerting you whenever the smart sensors have been activated. If you have other Alexa devices, you can connect them for a smart home experience.

Unfortunately, the Ring doorbell doesn’t natively connect to HomeKit so you will have to use it through Ring’s own app. However, there is a workaround, in the form of the Hoobs smart home box . It is quite expensive at $249.99 on sale but works to link Homekit, Google Home, and Alexa together. If you are specifically looking for a video doorbell that works with Homekit, you can pick up the Aqara G4 video doorbell for $119.99 with next-day shipping. There are so many great ways to add to your smart home.

The Ring video doorbell can add a lot not only to allow for easy communication at your door but to add a little peace of mind. Being able to literally see what’s at the door when you hear a noise, it does a lot to justify that low price point.