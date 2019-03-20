Woot has the Momentum Niro Wi-Fi garage door opener controller on sale for $59.99. The same controller is over $90 at Amazon and can be found at a higher price at other retailers. This deal is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen.

You can also get the Momentum Aria motion-activated floodlight for $119.99. The next best price on this one anywhere is $150 at Home Depot.

The garage door controller connects with the Momentum smartphone app and lets you open or close your garage door from anywhere at any time. You'll get a live video feed of your home in HD resolution using the built-in camera with 110-degree viewing angles, and you'll be able to zoom in, take pictures, or record important clips. It also has two-way audio so you can communicate with anyone nearby. The night vision lets you see what's going on 24 hours a day, and you can receive mobile alerts when the camera detects motion or sound. If you want to save video, the controller supports microSD cards up to 128GB, so grab one or two with your purchase.

Remember you can use your Amazon Prime membership to avoid Woot's $6 shipping fee.

