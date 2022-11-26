Cyber Monday AirPods deals are here with up to 50% off

With Cyber Monday just around the corner, there are still plenty of great AirPods deals you can get your hands on this weekend.

If you're looking at entry-level AirPods, then you've got a couple of options. There's the AirPods second-gen, which will save you some money. They're not the prettiest or the best sounding on the block, but they are the cheapest. The AirPods 3 will set you back a little more, but they'll sound better, and feature Spatial Audio and a MagSafe charging case. Both see discounts throughout the year, and Cyber Monday is likely to bring some of the best deals.

Best Cyber Monday AirPods Pro deals

If you're after AirPods with active noise-cancellation, the AirPods Pro line are the way to go. The first model was released in 2019, and featured more sealing in the ear with silicon buds, as well as ANC (that's the active noise cancellation) and transparency modes (so that you can hear what's going on when you don't want the ANC).

Now, there's the AirPods Pro 2, the latest in the AirPods family. They're equipped with even better noise-canceling, improved transparency modes and more battery life.

Best Cyber Monday AirPods Max deals

The AirPods Max are Apple's costliest audio device and enter into the overhead headphone space. There's premium sound quality and Spatial audio on board as well as ANC and transparency mode. Just make sure you grab one of the best AirPods Max cases to go with your new headphones — the one in the box is shocking.

AirPods price history

AirPods prices like to shift around, so we've built a helpful graph of all the different AirPods prices. Here are the best prices, current prices, and full prices of each AirPods line.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model MSRP Current Price Lowest Price AirPods 2 $129 $79 $79 AirPods 3 $179 $127 $159 AirPods Pro 2 $249 $229 $229 AirPods Max $549 $449 $429

Where can I find the best Cyber Monday AirPods deals AirPods are a hot ticket item throughout the year and retailers often offer deals to lure in buyers. With the holiday shopping season upon us, we're seeing the best Cyber Monday AirPods deals of the year. We'll be keeping tabs on the best offers on this page but the below retailers are a good place to start if you want to scope out some deals for yourself. Amazon (opens in new tab) : expect all-time low AirPods prices

: expect all-time low AirPods prices Best Buy (opens in new tab) : Apple deals with bundled extras like cases and Apple Music

: Apple deals with bundled extras like cases and Apple Music B&H (opens in new tab) : usually competitive on price plus tax savings with Payboo credit card

When do the Cyber Monday AirPods deals begin? They've already started, with all of the deals rolling through Black Friday and into the weekend.

How long will the Cyber Monday AirPods deals last? Well, it's very easy to say that they'll end on Black Friday. After that, they become Cyber Monday deals. After that, however, things get a little murky. Some of the better ones finish and go back to full price, but some stick around ready for the later Christmas rush. Better to be safe than sorry, though — if you spot a deal, grab it while it's hot.