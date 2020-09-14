The rumored AirPods Studio are said to be Bluetooth over-the-ear headphone made by Apple that sports the AirPods name. The premium set of cans are meant to go head-to-head with the industry's best in the category. With big players like Sony and Bose dominating the high-end over-the-ear Bluetooth headphones, the AirPods Studio should compete directly with them.
Release date
No official release date is known, and since its a brand new product, there isn't really a typical release schedule we can point to in Apple's history that gives us a solid estimate. There were rumors that the AirPods Studio was going to be released at WWDC 2020 earlier this year; however, since that didn't happen, the next time Apple will have its opportunity to reveal the product is Apple's September 15th event.
Price
There's be absolutely no speculation on price, but if we look at the competition from companies like Sony and Bose, somewhere in the $350 - $450 ranges seems reasonable.
AirPods Studio should have Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)
Apple's AirPods Pro already have ANC, and considering the AirPods Studio are meant to compete in the big leagues, there's no reason to think they won't have ANC.
Will they have Apple's H1 chip?
All of Apple's AirPods have the H1 chip, so there's no reason to doubt that the AirPods Studio will have Apple's chip on board. The H1 means instant pairing and device switching with the latest Bluetooth technology, "Hey, Siri" support, and better power management for increased listening and talk time.
AirPods Studio could come with interchangeable parts
One thing that could set the AirPods Studio apart from competing products is the inclusion of interchangeable parts. The pads of the headphones are said to be magnetic, so they can easily be taken off to replace with a different size ear cup for a better fit. This could also let users have different ear cups to use for different purposes, such as exercising.
AirPods Studio might feature Neck Detection
Since the AirPods Studio features an over-the-ear design, you won't be able to just take it off one side at a time like the earbud AirPods or AirPods Pro. Instead, AirPods Studio are rumored to use a new "Neck Detection" feature, so the headphones detect and understand when you take it off and leave them around your neck. It will then pause any audio that you were playing.
Ambidextrous listening
According to rumors, there also aren't any markings on the headphones to indicate the left and right channels. Instead, AirPods Studio will be able to detect whether it's on the left or right ear and route audio accordingly.
Are you excited about the AirPods Studio?
Let us know in the comments below!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
