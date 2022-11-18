3 reasons to buy the Sony WF-1000XM4 instead of the AirPods Pro 2

The AirPods 2 are great. Brilliant even - but there are some great competitors out there that can steal their crown. One of those is the Sony WF-1000XM4, Sony's top-of-the-line in-ear AirPods beaters. And in some areas, beat the AirPods they indeed do. Apart from in name - their name is unfathomable. Come on, Sony, sort those naming conventions out!

Seriously, though, there are some great reasons to pick up a pair of the Sony's over a pair of AirPods Pro 2 - we've narrowed it down to just three, but there are loads more that you might want to think about. Just remember it's Black Friday season at the moment - so if you're looking for the best AirPods Black Friday deals, then we know how to help.

Reason one - Price

You could never call the AirPods Pro 2 unreasonably priced - that $249 price point is actually pretty competitive, and they offer plenty of bang for the buck. That price has even dropped a little recently, with up to $20 off at a few retailers. At the moment, however, in this Black Friday deal, the Sonys are an absolute steal. They have had $100 lopped off the price, making them a whole $50 less than the newest AirPods Pro - and for our money, they are absolutely worth it.

Reason two - sound quality

The AirPods Pro 2 sound good - if a little neutral. That means that all the high, medium, and low frequencies are fairly well represented, without too much boost to any one. This can make them sound a little boring, as they lack a certain amount of bounce and jump, making that neutral sound signature feel a little flat.

The Sonys don't have that problem - there is a definite boost to the bass that many will love, but more importantly, they are a lot more dynamic. Music has more energy, and they sound a lot more fun than the AirPods Pro 2. Don't get me wrong, both sound good - but the Sonys will make you smile on the bus trip home, while the AirPods Pro 2 will blend more into the background.

Reason three - aesthetics

Apple's AirPods line is somewhat ubiquitous at this point. Those little white stems jut out of people's ears all over the place, and no one will question or ask about your headphones if you've got a pair jammed in your ears. They don't look bad, by any stretch of the imagination, but they do now look a little boring. No big problem - but one that might matter to you.

The Sonys on the other hand look mad. They're a weird pair of small cylinders stacked, that sit in your ear and kind of outside it too. They look like nothing else out there, and that big surface on the outside makes the touch surface easier to find - and a little less hateful to use.

