AirPods bonanza! Every single model just dropped to a new low price on Amazon, Prime Day be damned

It might now only be a week until Prime Day, but Amazon just beat the sale to the punch with some incredible deals on AirPods. Every single pair available has had its price cut to a new lowest price, making it the best time we’ve ever seen to get your hands on a pair of Apple buds.

We’re not exaggerating when we say every single pair — the AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Max, and even the EarPods have been reduced in the offer. It doesn’t matter which AirPods you’re after, you’re going to save some money, and we'd bet big money the Prime Day AirPods deals won't get much better.

AirPods sale extravaganza

AirPods Pro 2 | $249 $169 at Amazon This deal on the AirPods Pro 2 brings them down to their lowest price ever, beating the previous price by $10. The AirPods Pro 2 are easily our favorite pair of AirPods, equipped with excellent noise canceling, solid sound quality, and some wicked extra features like adaptive noise canceling.

AirPods 3 | $169 $129 at Amazon The AirPods 3 are generally a pair we recommend avoiding on account of their higher price tag, but this deal makes them a whole lot more affordable. That means you’ll get the Spatial Audio equipped buds for $40 off, and a whole $15 lower than their previous lowest price — if you’ve been after the AirPods 3 for a while, then now’s your chance to bag a bargain.

AirPods Max | $549 $399 at Amazon The AirPods Max are some very premium headphones, and this deal brings their usually matching price down to a far more affordable level. That’s a $150 saving for those paying attention, netting you the AirPods in an as-yet-unseen bargain. You’ll want to grab one of the best cases for AirPods Max, however — the one in the box is a bit rubbish.