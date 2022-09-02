AirPods Max are back down at their lowest price ever over Labor Day

AirPods Max - the biggest and most impressive product in Apple's AirPod line. This current Labor Day deal sees them at their lowest price once again, matching their previous lowest price last seen over Prime Day. This is a big saving of $120, bringing them down from $549 to $429. This is only on four of the five colors, so if you're after the Black ones, you'll either have to take the extra $50 on the chin or choose a color that's a little more interesting.

In her AirPods Max review, Christine said listening to the AirPods Max 'was like listening to (her) favorite music for the first time again'. The most impressive aspect of the AirPods Max isn't necessarily their sound quality, however - it's the noise canceling. They block noise with aplomb, making the world in the background melt away to almost complete silence.

Since their release, however, the AirPods Max have received new competition from the likes of Sony and Bose. Sony, in particular, released the WH-1000XM5s, their latest flagship headphones. Pound for pound, going by user reports, the performance of the Sony's matches that of the AirPods max - albeit at a lower price. They don't have quite the build quality of AirPods Max, but at full price, there is a $150 price deficit to contend with.

But the AirPods Max aren't full price at the moment, and for only $30 more than Sony's latest you can get Apple's best - and at that point, the AirPods are more than worth the upgrade.

