AirPods Max are $100 off, get the lowest price of the year in this pre-Prime Day sale

The AirPods Max are the headphones that sit at the very top of Apple's headphone tree. They're weighty, super-premium, and sound pretty great — but they also come with a massive price tag that puts many buyers off.
That price has now been lowered at Amazon by $100, making them much more affordable. They're now $449, down from $549.
This price on the AirPods Max isn't the lowest we've seen the headphones over the course of their lives, but it is the lowest we've seen during 2024. They might drop lower over Prime Day, but until then, this is a great saving on some excellent headphones.
The AirPods Max are divisive. Some love their mad design, with those aluminum earcups and mesh headband bringing jealous glances from designers everywhere. Some don't like it quite so much — so they buy the Sony option instead.
Apple has made a pretty special pair of headphones in the AirPods Max. The Spatial Audio reproduction is the best that you'll find through the entire AirPods range, their sound quality the best that Apple can muster, and their earcups soft and comfortable. They're weighty, yes, but that makes them feel like they're worth the hefty price tag that Apple has put on them.
There are some weaknesses. Those heavy aluminum earcups, for example, drag down your face slowly over the course of the day, leaving the two hard bars across the top to support the headphone's weight. The case that comes in the box is little more than a felt-lined headphone nappy, barely offering any protection while they're in your bag.
In the end, though, the positives outweigh the negatives for what is still a pair of desirable headphones — and now you can get them for a much more approachable price.
