AirPods Max $100 off at Amazon — but act fast, the deal ends soon

The AirPods Max might not be the newest AirPods on the block, but they're most definitely the snazziest. At the moment, you can get the top-shelf Apple wireless cans for $100 — although it's a limited-time deal, so you don’t have long to get the price!

This isn’t the lowest we’ve ever seen the AirPods Max drop to, but it is still an excellent saving on what remain some of the best wireless headphones around. This is on all the colors as well, so you get the pick of the bunch.

Big AirPods Max savings

AirPods Max | $549 $449 at Amazon The lowest price on the AirPods Max was $429, so you’re only paying a $20 premium on the aluminum and stainless steel headphones at the moment. This is a great saving, and one that we’ve not seen for some time — they’ve been over $500 for most of 2024. This is one of Amazon’s limited-time deals, so make sure you’re quick off the mark if you want to bag a pair.

While the AirPods Max are some of the oldest AirPods you can get your hands on, that doesn’t mean they’re not worth the admittedly lofty price tag. The sound quality is top-notch, and the noise canceling is still some of the best in the business.

That’s not even mentioning their incredible build quality and comfortable earcups, which stay agreeable for long periods of time. Don’t forget to find one of the best AirPods Max cases, however — the suede nappy thing that comes in the box is still a bit rubbish.

There’s no telling when Amazon is going to end this current price drop, all we know is that it is a ‘limited-time deal’. Whatever happens, if you’ve been thinking about grabbing a pair, this could be the perfect opportunity.