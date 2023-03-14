AirPods Pro 2 are down to a new lowest price

The AirPods Pro 2 launched last year to massive fanfare, even if they did look almost identical to their predecessors on the outside. Lots had changed on the inside, however, with some excellent new noise-canceling and even better sound quality. They also launched at the same base price as the first AirPods Pro – and now, that cost has been reduced by $50 for their lowest price ever.

This price is one that we've been close to before, but never quite reached. Now we can say that the AirPods Pro 2 are below $200, however. It's well worth taking a look this time, although if you're not sure about which AirPods you want make sure you check out the best AirPods deals and sales.

AirPods 2 $50 off at Amazon

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro 2 | $249 $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Not that it's much below $200, but below it certainly is. This is the lowest-ever price, after getting tantalizingly close in the middle of February. This price might not last long, however, so if your mouse cursor has been hovering over the buy button for a little while then now might be the best time to go for it.

AirPods deals: Amazon (opens in new tab) | B&H Photo (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab)

The AirPods Pro 2 remain some of the best true wireless in-ear buds, with a great feature set. There's that noise canceling that's almost like magic, an uncanny transparency mode that focuses on voices while blocking out obnoxiously loud noises, and some stellar sound quality. They're not a cheap option, although at this price they're only around $50 more than the AirPods 3. For the extra, the AirPods Pro 2 and their expanded feature set are more than worth the price difference. Make sure you keep the charging case scuff free with one of the best cases for AirPods Pro 2 as well.