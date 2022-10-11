AirPods Pro 2 have a new lowest ever price in today's Amazon Prime Day sale
It's not much, but a discount is a discount.
Usually, it takes a few months for Apple products to see any kind of discount after release. This year, things look a little different. The AirPods Pro 2 only came out in late September, so to see a discount on them is surprising, to say the least - but it is by no means unwelcome. The deal sees $15 chopped off full price (opens in new tab) - while this may not be much, its still a nice extra on some of Apple's newest and most exciting products. You'll currently pay $234 in the Amazon Early Access Sale. (opens in new tab)
- Check out the full Prime Early Access sale at Amazon (opens in new tab)
AirPods Pro 2 already reduced
AirPods Pro 2 |
$249 now $234 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This may not be one of the biggest discounts in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, but it is one of the most surprising. This $15 discount brings the AirPods Pro 2 down to their lowest price ever, which considering how little time they've been out for is no mean feat. The AirPods Pro 2 brought some nice improvements to the table over their predecessors - improved noise canceling and better battery life to name but a few. We loved them in our review - and we think you will too. Save $15 in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.
Whenever Apple releases new AirPods the thought always arises - when do we think they're going to be reduced? Usually, the answer would be something like 'wait a few months and you might see a couple of bucks knocked off full price'. In the case of the AirPods Pro 2, we would've been completely wrong - those few bucks off have come not a couple of weeks since release. No, this isn't the biggest discount in the world, but it's one that's well worth grabbing a free trial of Amazon Prime for.
If you're looking for other great deals on AirPods, then we know where to find all the best AirPods deals and sales. We're also tracking the Amazon Prime Early Sale, so make sure you're sticking with us as the sale ramps up!
As the Buying Guides and Deals writer for iMore, Tammy puts over a decade of experience in finding the best prices of Apple products to work, helping you save money on the equipment that you want. An audiophile at heart, she loves all things audio and visual, but you’ll also find her drooling over the latest Macs and MacBooks. With a Masters in screenwriting, Tammy likes to spend her free time writing feature-length and TV screenplays or driving digital cars around virtual circuits, to varying degrees of success. Just don't ask her about AirPods Max - you probably won't like her answer.
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.