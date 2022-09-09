AirPods Pro 2 preorders are live: here's where you can reserve a pair

Finding the best places to preorder the AirPods Pro 2 can be tricky, with loads of retailers offering them on the day. Choosing where to buy them, searching through the reams upon reams of different outlets offering different preorder bonuses (or none at all) makes it something of a chore to preorder a new pair of headphones. Thankfully, we've done all the hard work for you, scouring loads of different retailers to find the best place to preorder a pair of the latest AirPods.

The AirPods Pro 2 bring with them a whole host of new updates. There are new drivers inside to make them sound better, a new processing chip, the H2 to improve noise canceling and the transparency mode, along with some really cool updates to the case as well. To learn more about Apple's latest noise-canceling in earbuds, make sure you check out the AirPods Pro 2 hub to get all the tech specs.

When are the AirPods Pro 2 coming out?

Preorders are live now, and they'll be shipped out to customers on September 23.

Will the AirPods Pro 2 go out of stock?

That's a solid maybe. Previously, there has been little problem with preordering Apple products. You pop in your preorder, and then a little package arrives on your door the day on release day. Last year, however, things went a little different for many of Apple's preorder products.

With the release of the iPhone 13 Pro, Apple found it a little trickier to fulfill all the preorders they received for the new devices. This led to significant delays for iPhone customers who preordered, and they saw delivery dates on their new devices slip back.

We'd always recommend preordering Apple products anyway, especially if you're desperate for the newest AirPods on the day they release. Hopefully, it won't be a problem this year, but just in case, it's well worth getting that preorder in quickly so that you don't get affected if delivery dates start to slip later on.

Where to preorder the AirPods Pro 2 in the US

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro 2 | $249 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab) B&H Photo has the AirPods Pro 2 available to preorder on its site, and they'll deliver them as soon as they are released on September 23.

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro 2 | $249 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The AirPods Pro 2 are now available to preorder on Amazon. If you're a Prime member, you're more likely to get them released on the day.

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro 2 | $249 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Best Buy has put the AirPods Pro 2 up for preorder, ready to ship on release day.

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro 2 | Apple (opens in new tab) As always, you can go straight to the source and preorder a pair of AirPods Pro 2 from Apple themselves. These preorders won't be marked as out of stock - instead, you'll see the delivery date slip further and further back.

Where to preorder the AirPods Pro 2 in the UK

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro 2 | £249 at Currys (opens in new tab) You can preorder a pair of AirPods Pro 2 at Currys, which will let you collect them from your local store if you wish.

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro 2 | £249 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Amazon doesn't yet have the AirPods Pro 2 in stock at the time of writing, but we expect them to be there soon.

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro 2 | £249 at John Lewis (opens in new tab) John Lewis generally has preorders for Apple products, and it should be no different for the AirPods Pro 2. As yet, there's no preorder page, but we can expect one soon.