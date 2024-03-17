Apple suppliers preparing for "biggest Airpods launch to date" according to new report

Apple's popular AirPods could become even more omnipresent, as the company looks to roll out a new slew of options.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter, Apple suppliers are preparing for the "biggest AirPods launch to date".

"The company is planning to produce 20 million to 25 million units of the earbuds, an increase over prior new models," Gurman explains, noting production is expected to begin in May at GoerTek Inc. and Luxshare Precision Industry Co. ahead of a September reveal.

The models are intended to replace second and third-generation models at the base of the AirPods lineup, Gurman says.

The future of AirPods

As for what's new in the AirPods, Gurman has product details for two new versions.

"The updated versions are codenamed B768(E) and B768(M), with the E representing “entry” and the M standing for “mid-tier”.

"Both will have a new design, improved fit and charging cases with USB-C, but the mid-tier version will get active noise cancellation and Find My speakers in the case, making it easier to locate the product if it gets lost."

That sounds an awful lot like the current AirPods Pro, and Gurman has previously reported on fresh AirPods Pro launching as soon as next year. Beyond that, Apple is considering adding small, low-resolution cameras to them which can scan a user's environment.

According to Gurman, Apple's next Apple Watch sensor addition will be a blood-pressure checker, but this may not come to current models.

iOS 18, slated for launch this year, will reportedly feature "serious AirPods-related software upgrades", Gurman said. The company is also working on a hearing test feature for them.