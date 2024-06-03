Apple's AirPods 3 return to best-ever discount — Save on all models with no WWDC hardware on the horizon
Are you in the market for a nice new pair of Apple AirPods? If so, there’s a whole host of great sales on them at Amazon right now.
The timing likely isn’t a coincidence. Apple’s yearly developer conference, WWDC 2024, is due to start next Monday, and this rollout of Apple sales could be related to this event to capitalize on the word-of-mouth marketing that such a big event brings. According to the latest reports, no new hardware is expected at Apple’s annual developer conference next week. Instead, we should see updates on Apple software like iOS 18, and the widely rumored Apple AI.
With these deals and no new AirPods on the Horizon, now is a great time for an audio upgrade.
AirPods for all budgets
Apple AirPods 2 | $129 $89 at Amazon
The cheapest of the lot, and the most discounted at 31% off, Apple’s AirPods 2 are a great budget option for anyone looking at Bluetooth earphones. With over 24 hours of battery life (including the charging case), Apple’s H1 chip, and a great fit, these are a great pair of AirPods, even though they are starting to show their age.
Apple AirPods 3 | $169 $139.99 at Amazon
Taking everything users liked about the Apple AirPods 2 and adding a redesigned shape, better battery life of up to 30 hours, and water and sweat resistance, these are the best non-Pro AirPods money can buy right now. They also come with dynamic head tracking, which allows for personalized spatial audio with Dolby Atmos.
Apple AirPods Pro 2 USB-C | $249 $189.99 at Amazon
The Apple AirPods Pro 2 really earn that Pro name with superior audio, Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency Mode to selectively hear sounds around you, and a USB-C charging port. If you happen to have an iPhone 15, one of the best iPhones right now, you won’t need to bring two separate cables to charge your devices.
Apple AirPods Max | $549 $499.99 at Amazon
The AirPods Max are getting on in age a little now, given they launched back in 2020, but they are still an excellent choice thanks to good sound quality, a great feel, and a whole host of very impressive features. Featuring Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency Mode, and up to 20 hours of listening time out of a single charge, they are sure to last you those long commutes. At $50 off, they are worth considering if you’re in the market for a pair of headphones. We’d just recommend going for a darker color to avoid any fading on that pristine white color.
There are so many good AirPods out there to choose from, with some of these being at their lowest-ever price. If you pick one up now, with Amazon’s next-day delivery, you will be able to listen to Apple’s WWDC conference from your new pair of AirPods next week.
