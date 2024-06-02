WWDC 2024 reportedly a software-only event, with no new Apple hardware (including the Apple TV)
No new hardware at the event, according to Mark Gurman.
Apple's WWDC 2024 is just a few weeks away, but a new report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests we shouldn't expect hardware.
While last year saw the debut of the 15-inch MacBook Air, and rumors had suggested an Apple TV refresh could be coming this time, it appears Apple will instead focus on iOS 18, iPadOS, macOS 15 and watchOS 11, as well as updates to visionOS.
Writing in his Power On newsletter, Gurman says "There's no hardware slated to be announced at WWDC, unless Apple unexpectedly previews a new device launching later (to be clear: I don't expect that),"
That seems pretty definitive, and while Gurman had previously suggested an Apple TV hardware refresh was on the way, it appears it "isn't imminent" now - despite price drops in some European countries.
No new Macs at WWDC
Gurman also suggests we won't see any new Mac models, noting as part of his report that the M4 Mac range "isn't coming until the fall", also noting "I hope you like AI".
That means you can expect plenty of the keynote presentation to focus on Apple's efforts in the increasingly competitive AI space.
In fact, Gurman also suggests you'll need a more recent iPhone Pro model to be able to use many of the new features, while Mac users with Intel processors could be left AI-less.
