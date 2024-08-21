Beats Studio Pro just got the feature I've been waiting for with a firmware update

I love my Beats Studio Pro headphones. After owning Apple's AirPods Max for years and not finding them particularly comfortable and, of course, insanely expensive, they are a breath of fresh air.

I've enjoyed all of the features that they've offered me: insanely good battery life, stellar noise cancellation, and fantastic Spatial Audio for music, movies, and TV shows. They are also even more comfortable than AirPods Max (for me), live in the 21st century with a USB-C port, and also still come packed with a 3.5mm audio port. They're also more travel-friendly since they fold and come with a good case.

However, I noticed there was one feature that was missing from these headphones that made me kind of bummed. Thankfully, Apple has fixed that issue.

Audio sharing comes to Beats Studio Pro

(Image credit: iMore)

Apple has released a firmware update that finally brings Audio Sharing to Beats Studio Pro. The feature, which allows you to listen to the same audio source on two different pairs of Beats or AirPods headphones, has been missing from Beats Studio Pro since their launch.

Thankfully, this firmware update brings the feature to the headphones. It's a great surprise since Beats Studio Pro don't actually use Apple's H1 chip, which is usually required for the feature. The Beats Studio Pro use a custom-designed chip that also lets the headphones work better with Android, so it's great to see that Apple still managed to bring the feature to the headphones.

The firmware update is done automatically, so you won't be able to initiate it yourself. However, if you turn your Beats Studio Pro on and connect it to your iPhone for a bit, you should get the update.

I'll definitely use this feature the next time I travel. It's perfect for listening to the same movie together on a flight, so I'm stoked it's finally here.

Master your iPhone in minutes iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors