Kim Kardashian Beats Studio Pro already on sale with an unmissable discount
20% off!
Kim Kardashian's new collaboration with Beats is already discounted at Amazon with the Beats Studio Pro available for under $300 with AppleCare+.
That's a huge 20% discount on the brand-new headphones that were only just revealed this week in a hilarious promo video starring Kardashian with Jimmy Fallon. The neutral-colored Beats Studio Pro retail for $349 but this amazing deal gives you an extended 2-year AppleCare+ warranty (usually $29) along with the headphones for $299.
The Beats x Kim Kardashian headphones are available in three different colors: Dune, Earth, and Moon. These 3 distinct neutral colors are a signature staple of Kardashian's SKIMS clothing brand and her previous collaboration with Beats in similar tones was very popular.
Save 20% on Kim Kardashian Beats Studio Pro
Beats Studio Pro x Kim | $379 $299 at Amazon
An incredible 20% off the newly released Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian headphones. Combined in a bundle with AppleCare+, you'll get coverage for accidental damage as well as an extended warranty.
Beats Studio Pro are fantastic headphones with great sound and Active Noise Cancellation. Made by Apple, they also boast Transparency mode, personalized Spatial Audio, and immense battery life that should last you around 40 hours. Our review of the Beats Studio Pro was less than stellar, but that was purely down to the fact that apart from a USB-C port there wasn't much different from the previous model. That said, millions of people around the globe love Beats and if style is of the utmost importance to you then you could do far worse than picking up a pair of these gorgeous Kim Kardashian headphones
