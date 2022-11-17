Biggest discount on the AirPods 3 yet in this Black Friday sale

The AirPods 3 are lucky to see any discount - they sit, largely ignored, slap bang in the middle of the AirPods lineup in price, features, and even size. The biggest discount for a long time was $10, and even then the deal didn't last long.

Well, now they've got a bigger reduction, mere days before Black Friday. This $30 discount brings them down to their lowest price ever. Deals on the AirPods 3 have been known to not last very long in the past, however, so we expect this one to either sell out or time out - you might want to be fairly quick off the line with this one.

AirPods 3 lowest price ever

(opens in new tab) AirPods 3 | $169 $139 at Amazon (opens in new tab) They don't have quite the features of the AirPods Pro, but neither do they have quite the same price. This is the lowest price ever, beating out the previous lowest price by around $10. The last lowest price didn't last very long at all, so we expect this price to not stick around too long either.

More AirPods deals: Amazon (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab) | B&H Photo (opens in new tab)

The AirPods 3 are a stellar little pair of earbuds at a very weird high price. For a long time, the AirPods Pro were the same price, leaving many wondering why the AirPods 3 even existed - although now the AirPods Pro 2 are here, their place in the family has become more obvious.

The AirPods 3 are the middle of the AirPods family. They are more feature rich than the base-level AirPods 2, and are thus a little more expensive. The AirPods Pro have a lengthier feature sheet than the AirPods 3, so the AirPods 3 cost less. Ergo, the middle AirPods. The pricing now makes more sense and makes the AirPods 3 a more compelling AirPods option.

