Final UX2000 headphones review: Brilliant noise canceling on a budget

The Final UX2000 are a very solid pair of headphones for the sub $150 price category. It would be nice if they came with a case, but their impressive sonic weight and punch allow them to stick with the bigger players.

You can always trust iMore. Our team of Apple experts have years of experience testing all kinds of tech and gadgets, so you can be sure our recommendations and criticisms are accurate and helpful. Find out more about how we test.

The last pair of Final noise-canceling headphones I tried were the delightfully simple and very well-priced Final UX3000. I liked their build, I liked their sound quality, and I liked how easy they were to use. They weren’t a pair of headphones that changed the game, instead approaching their job with a kind of gentler touch that was unexpected.

They succeeded — they were super simple, blocked out plenty of noise, and sounded incredible not just for the price, but for something far more expensive. Now, Final hopes to bring the winning formula to an even lower price point with the Final UX2000. Has it succeeded?

Final UX2000: Price and availability

(Image credit: Future)

The Final UX2000 are priced very solidly, and you can grab a pair for $119/£99. That's a fair sum less than the competition, and makes them almost a steal when you look at their features.

You can find them at most good headphone retailers, although your preferred way will likely be from Amazon.

Final UX2000: Build and fit

(Image credit: Future)

Popping them out of the box, you would be forgiven if you thought they cost a lot more than they actually do. The soft touch, matte finish does a lot in this regard, reminiscent of that which you’ll find on Sony’s top-of-the-range headphones, the WH-1000XM5. The plastic they’re made from, while lightweight, is nice and sturdy in the hand, and it doesn’t feel like it’s going to crack. Certainly, over my time with them, they’ve never shown any signs of creaking, cracking, or any other untoward noises or feelings.

The earcups on the headphones, and the padding over the headband, is soft and comfortable. Combine that with their lightweight and reassuring clamping force across your head, and you’ve a recipe for a very comfortable set of headphones.

The headphones can fold too, thanks to their hinges and swinging earcups. That will make them easy to slip into a bag, although I do wish they came with a carrying case to make slipping them into that bag a little less concerning. I’m not completely worried they’ll break when put with my laptop, charging cables, and other assorted backpack detritus, but a case would go a long way in making me more confident in their portable longevity.

Final UX2000: Features

(Image credit: Future)

The UX2000 are an incredibly simple pair of headphones. They turn on, connect to Bluetooth with the settings app, and then play your music. There’s no extra app to worry about, and the ANC can be turned on with a nice physical button on the headset.

The ANC is very solid too, blocking out all the horrible bits of noise that you might hear while on your commute or in a busy office. There is only one mode here too — on, and off. No transparency mode, and no adaptive noise canceling. It’s refreshingly simple.

Battery life is wicked, with Final claiming that they’ll keep going for 45 hours. Compared to even some of the more expensive options that’s a lot of staying power, and makes them a prime candidate for the frequent traveler.

My favorite feature is the physical buttons on the headphones – no awkward touch panels here, just positive, clicky buttons for an unrivaled satisfaction factor. Play/pause, volume up and down, and an ANC button: All you need for a well-rounded set of on-device controls.

Final UX2000: Sound quality

(Image credit: Future)

If you understand the idea of something sounding dark, then you’ll have a good idea of what the UX2000 sound like. Where their older and more expensive sibling has a more neutral sound profile, these have one with more emphasis on bass tones and the lower register, making for a potentially more divisive sound signature.

Whereas the UX3000 appealed to the more audio-conscious, the UX2000 are perhaps more weighted to the masses — which is by no means a problem, but it does introduce its own audio oddities. The warm, punchy bass does leave the mid-range a little hollow, and while plenty detailed, the highs are slightly further back in the mix than you’ll find on Final’s other products. To be clear: They sound very good for the price, but they are targeting a different demographic than Final’s previous models.

Play some dance music, in my case Justice by Genesis, and you’re in for a thumping treat. That bassy, warm sound is perfect for an impactful dance experience, and the Frenchmen’s work is energetic and fun.

Classic Rock is fun as well. Men at Works Underground has some wonderful punch in the low end with its jumping bassline, and the chirping guitars have some lovely girth. The cymbals are lost a little in the mix, but it is a lovely listen.

Where the UX2000 really excel in the sound department is the soundstage. For a pair of headphones that in the UK cost less than £100, it’s super impressive. There’s an openness to the sound that doesn’t get lost in the bass — it’s not perfect, but it is very impressive to be able to pick out where different elements of the music are in the mix.

Final UX2000: Competition

(Image credit: Future)

There is plenty out there at this price, but there are only a few that we would actually recommend. The 1More Sonoflow are a great wireless, over-ear option that won’t break the bank, although they have a slightly different sound signature to the UX2000.

Similarly, the Soundcore Space One are a very good pair of headphones that has a slightly different look and feel to the Finals. They don’t sound as good and the noise canceling isn’t quite as impressive, but they do have a carrying bag in the box for a little extra protection.

Finally, you can pay about $50 more for the UX3000 which is a better-sounding pair of headphones, but the build and look remain very similar between the two. You’ll have to decide if the alternative sound signature is worth the extra cost.

Final UX2000: Should you buy it?

You should buy these if… You want a pair of budget headphones with solid sound

You don’t have too many hard things in your bag

You love dance music

You should not buy these if… You want to toss them in your bag

You like hearing every detail of your music

Final UX2000: Verdict

(Image credit: Future)

The Final UX2000 are a wicked pair of headphones for the price, although some might be left wanting if they’re looking for something neutral sounding like the UX3000. These offer something different, however — so they’re not just a cheaper version of Finals more impressive offering.

I have come to really like the UX2000. I wish there was a case in the box, or at the very least some kind of carrying bag, but for the price, they are an excellent option from what is rapidly becoming a brand worth your attention, no matter what kind of headphones you want.