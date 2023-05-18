Hermès new AirPods Pro case will set you back a whopping $850

Hermès, the luxury French designer, is known for its high-quality leather and expensive price tags to match. Now, the fashion brand has released new accessories for AirPods Pro, one of which is a nearly $850 leather case!

The new AirPods Pro case is made of Swift calf leather and is available in five different colors: Gold, Blue Navy, Cricket Green, Azalea Pink, and Linen Blue, and retails for €780 (opens in new tab). Hermès says the leather is incredibly smooth and will get softer over time - as you'd expect for something this expensive.

The case comes with an adjustable strap so you can wear your AirPods in Hermès leather around your neck, just to add to the exuberance.

Hermès first teamed up with Apple in 2015 as part of the original Apple Watch launch. The special edition Apple Watch included a Hermès leather watch strap and exclusive watch faces.

Alongside the AirPods Pro case, Hermès also released a leather lanyard for € (opens in new tab)280, just in case you think the case is a little overkill but still want to spend the price of a second pair of AirPods on a leather lanyard.

(Image credit: Hermès)

An AirPods case the price of an iPhone 14

(Image credit: Hermès)

For $799, you can pick up an iPhone 14, one of the best iPhones on the market. So it's hard to find a reason to justify an $850 AirPods Pro case. Like all things fashion, you pay for the quality of the products but, most of all, the name. And in this circumstance, the Hermès name will be worth those astronomical costs to some people.

I'd much rather buy one of our best AirPods cases, but then again, what do I know? If you are interested in the Hermès AirPods case, then make sure to check out the Hermès AirTag travel accessory for the small cost of $699, I've heard it's well worth the price!