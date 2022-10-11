Kim Kardashians Beats Fit Pro collab are currently $40 off in this Amazon Early Access sale

Kim Kardashian and Beats weren't the first two companies we were expecting to link up, but they did, and the collab sold out almost the instant they hit shelves. They are, technically, just a pair of Beats Fit Pro in some fancy colors, but the desired effect was presumably acquired when shops emptied themselves of stock in moments. This price is the lowest the Beats Fit Pro line has been in either option and given how fast these disappeared on launch, we reckon you can expect the same thing now.

Beats X Kim Kardashian $40 off

(opens in new tab) Beats Fit Pro X Kim Kardashian | (opens in new tab) $199 now $159 at Amazon Kim Kardashian isn't particularly well known for making anything that sounds like, well, anything, so these really came out of nowhere. They do sound good, however, because they're modern Beats, and the new skin tone colors are great for people who want their Beats to blend in when they wear them at the gym. They are well known for selling out, so get them quick to avoid disappointment.

The collaboration that no one expected, but apparently everyone wanted. When the Beats Fit Pro X Kim Kardashian were released, they sold out almost everywhere, bridging as they did the gap between audio products and fashion accessories whilst also giving multiple skin tones representation. The already solid Beats Fit Pro are some of the best-sounding headphones, so Kim evidently did some research before she stuck her name on something. That, or Beats are already so big a household name that she just couldn't say no to a collab - or vice versa.

Either way, these are some really lovely colors for gym goers on some excellent wireless noise-canceling earbuds. With this $40 discount, we don't expect them to be around for long, so speed is of the essence.

Rather one of the best AirPods deals? We've got you, and make sure you stick around for the next couple of days as we cover the Amazon Prime Early Access sale.