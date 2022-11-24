My daily driver Sony WH-1000XM4s are down to their lowest price ever - and take it from me, they're worth it

The best headphones I've ever used aren't ones that sound fantastic, and neither do they feel all that expensive. No, the best headphones I have ever used are a master of a couple of very important things, and okay at pretty much everything else. My pair of Sony WH-1000XM4s have lasted me for around two years, and I can't see myself replacing them any time soon - unless they get run over by a bus or something.

This deal comes just as Black Friday gets into full swing, with an incredible $120 saving on full-price. Fancy a pair of Apple headphones instead? There are going to be loads of AirPods Black Friday deals coming up too.

Sony WH-1000XM4 lowest price ever

(opens in new tab) Sony WH1000-XM4 | $349 $228 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This price is the lowest ever price seen on these Sony headphones, beating out the previous by around $40. For the price you'll get some great noise canceling to go with pretty good audio and one of the best hard cases in the business.

I bought my Sony WH-1000XM4s two years ago before starting a master's degree. I knew I needed something that would close me out from the outside world through long writing sessions, would sound reasonable, and wouldn't break the bank entirely. It was between these and a pair of Bose QC35s - and I'm super glad I went with the Sonys.

The price was the main sticking point - $340 was still a lot of money for me at the time, but their longevity has long since made me forget about the price. I particularly like the noise canceling performance here - where some headphones with ANC can give me a light headache after long periods of listening, these I can keep going with for much longer periods - like seven-hour to-the-wire night before due date screenwriting sessions.

(Image credit: Tammy Rogers/ iMore)

I love the carry case they come with too - they fold up nicely to fit into a case that is both compact and very protective, with space inside for all the accessories I need to use them on the go.

The sound could be better - they have that modern headphone issue of being far too bass-forward. For some genres, like Drum & Bass, they're a lot of fun, but for others, like Metal or classical music, some of the definition is lost to the gods of a slightly floppy bottom end. I am more than willing to overlook the sound profile given everything else on board, however, and for some this sound profile is likely a lot of fun.

Build quality perhaps could be better - it's by no means bad, but it's not perfect. There's a little wobble in the headband, and they do feel a little plastic. What this means, however, is that they are incredibly light - and thus, extremely comfortable.

