Mysterious, unannounced Beats Studio Buds Plus have shown up at retailers

The Beats Studio Buds Plus have been in the rumor mill for a little while now, having been spotted in iOS software updates and other leaks. Now, it looks like they've appeared in the stock houses of retailers, as leaker Ben Geskin shows in pictures he received of the buds in Best Buy (opens in new tab).

However, it looks like you can't buy them yet. The buds have been found in all three colors, including the new transparent color option.

New Beats leaked, and now released before announcement

Exclusive: Beats Studio Buds+ arrived at Best Buy pic.twitter.com/dCcHH2z1pFMay 12, 2023 See more

The pictures give us a better idea of what the packaging looks like (similar to the last pair, as you would expect), as well as all but confirming that the new buds are coming soon, with a release or launch event now likely to happen in the next few days.

The rumored specs of the earbuds make them sound like a compelling little in-ear peripheral, with some of its info coming from the box itself in the new pictures. It looks like there's going to be 36 hours of battery life, which makes them some of the longer-lasting true-wireless in-ear buds, as well as noise canceling, although this feature was in the last buds.

Hopefully, this time it's a bigger improvement – after all, the last time a pair of the Beats Studio Buds was released was back in 2021, so we're certainly due an upgrade.

Price remains a mystery for now, although in a previous Amazon leak, the buds were pegged for a $169.95 price tag – a little more than the last pair, but it's now two years later and prices of everything have only gone up. Color-wise, it looks like there's going to be a Black & Gold, an Ivory, and a transparent option similar to the Nothing Ear (2) buds.

Either way, we're eager to get our hands on a pair, and with any luck, they'll end up on our list of the best wireless earbuds.