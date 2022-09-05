Samsung's magic beans drop below $100 for an epic Labor Day headphones deal

It's no secret - these little buds are weird. I mean, what can you compare them to? They've got a strange organic design and nothing that would make you think they're any kind of audio equipment. But audio equipment they are, and they'll quite happily slip into your ears and play your favorite tunes. You'll now find them with $60 off at Amazon, making them the lowest price they've ever been.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live $60 off

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds Live | $150 now $90 (opens in new tab) Weird looking they may be, but Samsung is still confident in their sonic ability with their 'sound by AKG' boasting all over the box. Most impressive is the battery life - with the battery case, you'll get 30 hours of listening. This price over Labor Day at Amazon is the lowest price they have ever been.

It's impossible to stress how weird the Galaxy Buds Live look - there's a smooth outer shell, a matte inner with a strange silicon pad, and grilles and holes all over the place. This design, however, is very deliberate on Samsung's part and hopes to bring something new to the headphone table - in-ear headphones with the sound signature of a pair of open-backs.

The idea is that with little to no sealing on the ear, and drivers that can breathe through the rear housing, there should be sound more similar to that of a pair of overhead, open-back headphones, although one in a much smaller in-ear wireless headphone package. What does this mean? Where something like the AirPods Pro will seal in your ear, block out noise and give the stereotypically narrow soundstage of a pair of in-ears, these hope to widen the soundstage by introducing air.

Does it work? To a degree. The noise-canceling is useless, and they can be a little quiet, but the concept remains. At the price they're going for on Amazon at the moment, they are a great little audio experiment, and if you're looking for the perfect pair of podcast headphones to slip in while you walk the dog, then these may well be it.

Don't forget to check out our Labor Day sales live blog to see all the best prices on some really cool kit, and if you'd rather have a pair of AirPods, then you should head over to the AirPods deals and sales hub to find the best prices on Apple's headphone range.