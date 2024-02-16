The AirPods Pro 2 are only 99 cents away from their previous lowest price for a monster President's Day deal
So close!
We’re big fans of Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 here at iMore. We love the sumptuous sound, the niggle-free noise canceling, and the champion connection — and we like them even more when there’s a big deal that saves you loads of money.
There’s currently $60 off the AirPods Pro 2 over at Amazon, which brings them just under a dollar away from their previous lowest price that we saw over Black Friday. A dollar, in the face of two hundred and fifty of them, is nothing — so it’s well worth picking up this stellar Apple President’s Day deal.
AirPods 2 millimeters from their lowest-ever price
AirPods Pro 2 |
$249 $189.99 at Amazon
The previous lowest price on the AirPods Pro 2 was $189 — we told you it was close. This is still a deal well worth making use of, as for only a dollar extra, you’re still getting some of the best wireless earbuds around with some wicked features and epic sound quality.
The AirPods Pro 2 are a great pair of in-ears, boasting some next-level features. The most notable is their incredible noise canceling, which will easily block out a busy train, office, or a noisy coffee shop. It’s super simple to switch between the many noise-canceling modes as well, as you just squeeze the little stem of the buds.
Sound quality is another highlight, boasting a neutral response curve and some lovely detailed highs. The best bit? You can enjoy that incredible sound thanks to the great noise canceling, no matter where you find yourself.
I’ve come to love my AirPods Pro 2, and you will likely too — especially if you get them in this incredible deal. Get the box home, pop the earbuds in your ears, watch as they magically connect to your iPhone, and you’ll be a fan in no time.
